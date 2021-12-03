7,424 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $201.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.83. The company has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

