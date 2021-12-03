iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

