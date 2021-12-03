Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $3,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $351.07 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

