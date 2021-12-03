BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $918.85 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $907.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $895.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.