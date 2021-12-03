DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.71 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001178 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00092223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.94 or 0.07847503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,074.12 or 1.00023269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,051,954 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.