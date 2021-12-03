Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,254,000 after buying an additional 119,364 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 826,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after buying an additional 285,980 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.44 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

