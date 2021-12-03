Unison Advisors LLC Sells 6,446 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Unison Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.