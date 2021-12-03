Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

