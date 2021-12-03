Unison Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 333,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 181,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

