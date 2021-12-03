Unison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

