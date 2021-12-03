Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. ExlService posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $131.25. 1,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,509. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $72,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

