Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

DVN opened at $41.59 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

