Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Tecsys (TSE:TCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCS. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TCS traded down C$2.97 on Thursday, reaching C$46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.22 million and a PE ratio of 109.69. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$39.18 and a twelve month high of C$66.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.29.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

