RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

RNG stock traded down $17.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.95. 47,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,544. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $192.63 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,364 shares of company stock worth $20,734,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

