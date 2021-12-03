Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,727,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,677,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 299,900 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 586,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,119. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.75.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

