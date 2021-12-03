iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $524.52. 11,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.77. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $363.61 and a 1-year high of $548.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.157 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

