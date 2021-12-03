Cohen Lawrence B Increases Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 15.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cortexyme by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,772. The company has a market cap of $397.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.28. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $121.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

