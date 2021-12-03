LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $119.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.15. 4,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,447. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $305,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $10,402,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

