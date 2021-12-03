Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 47,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,294,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.51. 36,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,496. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

