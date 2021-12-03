Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 4,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,315. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

