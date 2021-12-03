Albion Financial Group UT Buys 232 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $261.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.00 and its 200-day moving average is $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

