Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Up 24.6% in November

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.