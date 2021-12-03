Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expands By 25.2%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMBL. Roth Capital began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 6,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.