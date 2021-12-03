Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after buying an additional 1,112,411 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $22,518,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $17,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 14,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,582. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

