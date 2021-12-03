Unison Advisors LLC Sells 4,056 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Unison Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $194.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

