Unison Advisors LLC Sells 22,402 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Unison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.