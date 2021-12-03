First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 315 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Yum China were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after purchasing an additional 806,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Yum China by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,419,000 after acquiring an additional 912,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $50.09 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.