Comparing AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Absci and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.21%. AIkido Pharma has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Absci.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absci and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 204.55 -$14.35 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 6,277.67 -$12.34 million ($0.04) -17.50

AIkido Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

