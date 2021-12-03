Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,200 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Purple Innovation worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $663.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

