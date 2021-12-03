Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $172.04 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $172,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average is $201.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

