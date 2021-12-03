Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 311,303 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Square worth $307,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.28.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $192.15 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.28 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 179.58, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.45 and its 200-day moving average is $242.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

