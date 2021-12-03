KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,907 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sasol were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth $3,204,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:SSL opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

