KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires Shares of 19,700 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 172,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

