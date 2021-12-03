KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $387.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.64 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

