AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Holdings Increased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AerCap by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in AerCap by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

NYSE:AER opened at $56.91 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

