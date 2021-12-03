iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 150,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $58.55.

