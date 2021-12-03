KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.53. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

