Csenge Advisory Group Buys 626 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $147.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.