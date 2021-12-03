Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

