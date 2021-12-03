Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $65.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 4,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.