Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,783 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.11% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 34,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

