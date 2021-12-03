Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) PT at $65.27

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Olin stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olin will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

