Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $732.00

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $732.00.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in RH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH traded down $20.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $646.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

