Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$257.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$257.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$199.71. 8,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$197.57 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$231.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.