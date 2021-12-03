bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Reaches $40.28 on Top Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $725,036.99 and $221,288.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $40.28 or 0.00072640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00246343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

