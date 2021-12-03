REVV Trading Down 21.4% This Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. REVV has a total market cap of $71.65 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00246343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

