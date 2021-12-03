The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 779.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.