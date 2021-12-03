Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $20.29 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

