iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 31,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

