Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $38.52 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 242.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $38,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

